CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

_____

026 FPUS51 KOKX 300846

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

CTZ005-302130-

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ009-302130-

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Breezy with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-302130-

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Brisk with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-302130-

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow in the evening, then periods of

snow or rain after midnight. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Breezy with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-302130-

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-302130-

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow or rain. Additional light snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-302130-

Northern New London-

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow in the evening, then periods of

snow or rain after midnight. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-302130-

Southern New London-

346 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow or rain. Additional light snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather