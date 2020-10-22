CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

_____

791 FPUS51 KOKX 220808

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

CTZ009-222015-

Southern Fairfield-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ005-222015-

Northern Fairfield-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-222015-

Southern New Haven-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-222015-

Northern New Haven-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-222015-

Southern Middlesex-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-222015-

Northern Middlesex-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-222015-

Southern New London-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-222015-

Northern New London-

408 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather