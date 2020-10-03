CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

Southern Fairfield-

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Fairfield-

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New Haven-

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New London-

310 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

