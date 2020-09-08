CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020

_____

481 FPUS51 KOKX 080744

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

CTZ009-082015-

Southern Fairfield-

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ005-082015-

Northern Fairfield-

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-082015-

Southern New Haven-

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-082015-

Northern New Haven-

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-082015-

Southern Middlesex-

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-082015-

Northern Middlesex-

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-082015-

Southern New London-

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-082015-

Northern New London-

344 AM EDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

