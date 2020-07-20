CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

CTZ009-201200-

Southern Fairfield-

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ005-201200-

Northern Fairfield-

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ010-201200-

Southern New Haven-

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-201200-

Northern New Haven-

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-201200-

Southern Middlesex-

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ007-201200-

Northern Middlesex-

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-201200-

Southern New London-

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-201200-

Northern New London-

209 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

