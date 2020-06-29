CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
Southern Fairfield-
Southern Fairfield-
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered
thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Fairfield-
Northern Fairfield-
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern New Haven-
Southern New Haven-
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly
cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern New Haven-
Northern New Haven-
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Middlesex-
Southern Middlesex-
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous
showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Middlesex-
Northern Middlesex-
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous
showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern New London-
Southern New London-
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers
and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the
mid 70s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern New London-
Northern New London-
306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers
and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the
mid 70s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
