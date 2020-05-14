CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

_____

548 FPUS51 KOKX 140738

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

CTZ009-142015-

Southern Fairfield-

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ005-142015-

Northern Fairfield-

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ010-142015-

Southern New Haven-

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-142015-

Northern New Haven-

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ011-142015-

Southern Middlesex-

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ007-142015-

Northern Middlesex-

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ012-142015-

Southern New London-

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ008-142015-

Northern New London-

338 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

