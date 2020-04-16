CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

_____

939 FPUS51 KOKX 160746

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

CTZ009-162030-

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ005-162030-

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ010-162030-

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-162030-

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-162030-

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-162030-

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-162030-

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ008-162030-

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather