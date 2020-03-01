CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020
_____
550 FPUS51 KOKX 010838
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
CTZ005-012130-
Northern Fairfield-
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ009-012130-
Southern Fairfield-
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-012130-
Northern New Haven-
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-012130-
Southern New Haven-
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ007-012130-
Northern Middlesex-
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ011-012130-
Southern Middlesex-
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ008-012130-
Northern New London-
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ012-012130-
Southern New London-
338 AM EST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
