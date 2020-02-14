CT New York NY Zone Forecast

_____

765 FPUS51 KOKX 140837

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

CTZ005-142230-

Northern Fairfield-

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 7 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill values

as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ009-142230-

Southern Fairfield-

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 13. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ006-142230-

Northern New Haven-

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 8 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ010-142230-

Southern New Haven-

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ007-142230-

Northern Middlesex-

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 8 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ011-142230-

Southern Middlesex-

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ008-142230-

Northern New London-

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 7 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill values

as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ012-142230-

Southern New London-

337 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

