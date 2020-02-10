CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
_____
784 FPUS51 KOKX 100911
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
CTZ005-102130-
Northern Fairfield-
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Light rain, light snow and light sleet this morning,
then light rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and
sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain, snow and light sleet likely after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ009-102130-
Southern Fairfield-
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then
periods of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain, snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-102130-
Northern New Haven-
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Light rain, light snow and light sleet this morning,
then light rain likely this afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light sleet likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-102130-
Southern New Haven-
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then
periods of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain, snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-102130-
Northern Middlesex-
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ011-102130-
Southern Middlesex-
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then
periods of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain, snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ008-102130-
Northern New London-
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ012-102130-
Southern New London-
411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then
periods of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain, snow and light sleet likely after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows
around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather