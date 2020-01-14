CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product...CORRECTED
National Weather Service New York NY
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
Northern Fairfield-
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Fairfield-
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the
evening. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80
percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
Northern New Haven-
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern New Haven-
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in
the evening. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Blustery, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
Northern Middlesex-
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Middlesex-
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Blustery, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northern New London-
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern New London-
347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in the
evening. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Blustery, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,
then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
