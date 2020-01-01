CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

146 FPUS51 KOKX 010813

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

CTZ005-012115-

Northern Fairfield-

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries early.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ009-012115-

Southern Fairfield-

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles or flurries

early, then partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ006-012115-

Northern New Haven-

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries early.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ010-012115-

Southern New Haven-

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles or flurries

early, then partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ007-012115-

Northern Middlesex-

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries early.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ011-012115-

Southern Middlesex-

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries early.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ008-012115-

Northern New London-

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles or flurries

early, then partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ012-012115-

Southern New London-

313 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries early.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

