Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
CTZ005-082115-
Northern Fairfield-
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
cooler with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CTZ009-082115-
Southern Fairfield-
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
CTZ006-082115-
Northern New Haven-
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CTZ010-082115-
Southern New Haven-
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
CTZ007-082115-
Northern Middlesex-
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CTZ011-082115-
Southern Middlesex-
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
CTZ008-082115-
Northern New London-
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
CTZ012-082115-
Southern New London-
453 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature
rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
