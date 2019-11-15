CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

CTZ005-152115-

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ009-152115-

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-152115-

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ010-152115-

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-152115-

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ011-152115-

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-152115-

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-152115-

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

