CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

Northern Fairfield-

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern New Haven-

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New Haven-

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern New London-

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New London-

345 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

