CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

_____

915 FPUS51 KOKX 160800

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

CTZ005-162015-

Northern Fairfield-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ009-162015-

Southern Fairfield-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Breezy with lows around 50. East winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-162015-

Northern New Haven-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-162015-

Southern New Haven-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Breezy with lows around 50. East winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-162015-

Northern Middlesex-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with rain with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-162015-

Southern Middlesex-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with rain with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-162015-

Northern New London-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-162015-

Southern New London-

400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather