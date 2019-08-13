CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019
_____
369 FPUS51 KOKX 130736
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
CTZ005-132030-
Northern Fairfield-
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ009-132030-
Southern Fairfield-
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ006-132030-
Northern New Haven-
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ010-132030-
Southern New Haven-
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ007-132030-
Northern Middlesex-
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ011-132030-
Southern Middlesex-
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ008-132030-
Northern New London-
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ012-132030-
Southern New London-
336 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
