CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
Northern Fairfield-
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Fairfield-
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern New Haven-
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern New Haven-
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Middlesex-
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Middlesex-
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern New London-
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern New London-
356 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
