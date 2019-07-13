CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1023 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

