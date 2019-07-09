CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
294 FPUS51 KOKX 091814
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
CTZ005-092015-
Northern Fairfield-
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ009-092015-
Southern Fairfield-
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ006-092015-
Northern New Haven-
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ010-092015-
Southern New Haven-
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ007-092015-
Northern Middlesex-
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ011-092015-
Southern Middlesex-
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ008-092015-
Northern New London-
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ012-092015-
Southern New London-
214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
