CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

294 FPUS51 KOKX 091814

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

CTZ005-092015-

Northern Fairfield-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ009-092015-

Southern Fairfield-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-092015-

Northern New Haven-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ010-092015-

Southern New Haven-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ007-092015-

Northern Middlesex-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-092015-

Southern Middlesex-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-092015-

Northern New London-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-092015-

Southern New London-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

