CT Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Periods of sun;38;33;E;7;55%;9%;2

Chester;Partly sunny;39;29;ESE;6;50%;9%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny;39;30;E;6;49%;25%;2

Groton;Partly sunny;41;32;E;7;54%;4%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny;38;30;E;5;51%;13%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny;38;28;E;5;52%;25%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny;39;34;ESE;7;56%;25%;2

Oxford;Periods of sun;36;29;ESE;6;49%;25%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny;39;27;E;6;51%;25%;2

Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;37;28;E;5;52%;15%;2

