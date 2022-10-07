Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Breezy and cooler;59;41;WNW;15;47%;3%;4

Chester;Breezy and cooler;59;38;NW;15;48%;3%;4

Danbury;Breezy and cooler;58;35;W;15;48%;2%;4

Groton;Breezy and cooler;60;39;NW;15;52%;4%;4

Hartford;Breezy and cooler;59;38;W;15;47%;3%;4

Meriden;Breezy and cooler;60;33;WNW;15;47%;3%;4

New Haven;Breezy and cooler;60;42;NW;15;49%;3%;4

Oxford;Breezy and cooler;55;35;NW;15;50%;2%;4

Willimantic;Breezy and cooler;59;34;WNW;15;50%;3%;4

Windsor Locks;Breezy and cooler;60;36;WNW;15;47%;2%;4

