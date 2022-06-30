CT Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;90;71;SW;10;53%;50%;11 Chester;Mostly sunny;88;70;SW;9;53%;51%;10 Danbury;Partly sunny and hot;92;71;SSW;9;53%;42%;11 Groton;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;SW;10;69%;56%;10 Hartford;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;72;SSW;11;48%;44%;8 Meriden;Mostly sunny and hot;91;70;SSW;9;52%;45%;10 New Haven;Sunshine and warm;88;71;SW;10;57%;62%;10 Oxford;Partly sunny, warm;88;69;SSW;8;63%;47%;11 Willimantic;Partly sunny and hot;90;68;SSW;9;53%;61%;10 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;SSW;10;43%;59%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather