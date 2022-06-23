Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;77;61;SW;7;62%;25%;10

Chester;Sun and clouds;79;61;SSW;6;61%;25%;9

Danbury;Partly sunny;80;59;SW;4;65%;25%;10

Groton;Decreasing clouds;75;61;SW;7;70%;25%;7

Hartford;Decreasing clouds;82;61;S;5;57%;26%;6

Meriden;Partly sunny;80;59;S;6;57%;26%;10

New Haven;Partly sunny;77;62;SSW;7;64%;25%;10

Oxford;Partly sunny;77;58;SSW;4;76%;25%;10

Willimantic;Decreasing clouds;79;57;SSW;5;62%;1%;6

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;82;61;S;5;56%;25%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By