CT Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny, breezy;65;48;NNE;15;33%;1%;9 Chester;Partly sunny, breezy;63;47;NNE;14;33%;1%;9 Danbury;Breezy and warmer;66;42;NE;14;30%;1%;9 Groton;Breezy;61;46;NNE;15;40%;2%;9 Hartford;Breezy and warmer;66;45;NNE;14;31%;2%;9 Meriden;Partly sunny, breezy;65;44;NNE;14;32%;1%;9 New Haven;Partly sunny, breezy;64;48;NNE;15;35%;1%;9 Oxford;Winds subsiding;62;42;NE;18;34%;1%;9 Willimantic;Partly sunny, breezy;61;44;NE;14;33%;2%;9 Windsor Locks;Breezy and warmer;67;44;NNE;14;30%;1%;9