CT Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Breezy in the a.m.;54;38;SSW;11;35%;18%;6

Chester;Breezy in the a.m.;54;37;SW;11;33%;12%;6

Danbury;Breezy in the a.m.;55;36;SSW;10;36%;21%;6

Groton;Breezy in the a.m.;52;37;SW;13;40%;9%;6

Hartford;Breezy in the a.m.;54;36;SSW;12;33%;10%;6

Meriden;Breezy in the a.m.;55;35;S;11;32%;12%;6

New Haven;Breezy in the a.m.;53;38;SSW;11;35%;13%;6

Oxford;Breezy in the a.m.;52;35;SW;11;44%;14%;6

Willimantic;Breezy in the a.m.;52;32;SSW;13;34%;9%;6

Windsor Locks;Breezy in the a.m.;54;37;N;12;30%;9%;6

