CT Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;56;35;WNW;11;54%;26%;3

Chester;Clouds and sun;59;35;WNW;9;52%;27%;3

Danbury;A stray shower;57;33;WNW;12;57%;40%;2

Groton;Partly sunny;56;34;WNW;10;61%;16%;3

Hartford;Breezy in the p.m.;57;35;WNW;9;54%;27%;3

Meriden;Breezy in the p.m.;58;34;WNW;9;51%;27%;3

New Haven;Clouds and sun;57;37;WNW;10;57%;26%;4

Oxford;Clouds and sun;54;31;WNW;11;67%;27%;3

Willimantic;Partly sunny;55;33;WNW;9;59%;27%;3

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;56;34;WNW;9;56%;28%;3

