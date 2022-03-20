Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;58;40;WNW;10;36%;0%;5

Chester;Mostly sunny;58;39;NW;11;37%;0%;5

Danbury;Mostly sunny, mild;58;39;NW;11;40%;0%;5

Groton;Mostly sunny;55;38;NW;12;42%;1%;5

Hartford;Mild with sunshine;56;40;WNW;13;38%;1%;5

Meriden;Mostly sunny;59;37;NW;11;37%;0%;5

New Haven;Mostly sunny;58;40;NW;10;39%;0%;5

Oxford;Mostly sunny;56;34;WNW;12;48%;0%;5

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;56;39;WNW;12;37%;1%;5

Windsor Locks;Breezy in the a.m.;56;39;WNW;13;38%;0%;5

