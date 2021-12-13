CT Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;50;32;NNE;7;51%;1%;2 Chester;Partly sunny;49;28;NNE;7;50%;2%;2 Danbury;Partly sunny, mild;51;27;NE;6;55%;1%;2 Groton;Partly sunny;48;29;NNE;7;53%;2%;2 Hartford;Periods of sun, mild;49;27;NNE;7;49%;2%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;50;27;NNE;7;47%;2%;2 New Haven;Periods of sun;51;34;NNE;7;50%;2%;2 Oxford;Partly sunny;49;29;NE;7;60%;1%;2 Willimantic;Partly sunny;48;25;NNE;6;47%;3%;2 Windsor Locks;Periods of sun, mild;50;25;NNE;7;47%;1%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather