CT Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;54;40;NNW;5;55%;1%;2

Chester;Clouds and sun;54;38;NW;5;54%;1%;3

Danbury;Partly sunny;54;35;NNW;3;59%;0%;3

Groton;Inc. clouds;54;38;NNW;5;61%;2%;3

Hartford;Clouds and sun;53;35;WNW;4;59%;1%;3

Meriden;Clouds and sunshine;53;34;NW;4;59%;1%;3

New Haven;Partly sunny;54;41;NNW;5;56%;1%;3

Oxford;Clouds and sun;52;35;NNW;3;61%;0%;3

Willimantic;Clouds and sun;53;33;WNW;4;56%;1%;3

Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;53;34;WNW;4;58%;0%;3

