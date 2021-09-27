CT Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A couple of showers;74;51;NNW;7;70%;77%;2 Chester;Showers;72;49;NNW;5;71%;87%;2 Danbury;Showers;72;48;NNW;5;77%;94%;2 Groton;A couple of showers;72;50;N;7;77%;85%;2 Hartford;A couple of showers;72;49;NNW;5;76%;82%;1 Meriden;Showers;72;48;NNW;5;78%;94%;1 New Haven;A couple of showers;74;52;NNW;6;70%;81%;2 Oxford;A couple of showers;69;47;NNW;5;78%;82%;2 Willimantic;Showers;70;46;N;5;77%;81%;1 Windsor Locks;Showers;71;47;NNW;5;78%;100%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather