CT Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A couple of t-storms;86;72;W;9;74%;97%;3 Chester;A thunderstorm;84;71;WSW;8;84%;95%;2 Danbury;A couple of t-storms;84;70;W;9;79%;97%;4 Groton;A thunderstorm;80;70;SW;8;94%;94%;2 Hartford;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;72;WSW;8;79%;92%;2 Meriden;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;70;W;8;79%;92%;2 New Haven;A couple of t-storms;85;73;W;9;76%;95%;3 Oxford;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;68;WNW;10;94%;93%;2 Willimantic;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;69;WSW;8;87%;93%;2 Windsor Locks;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;71;WSW;9;80%;92%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather