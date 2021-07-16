CT Forecast for Sunday, July 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A heavy thunderstorm;84;72;SSE;7;69%;80%;8 Chester;A t-storm around;86;71;SSE;5;64%;79%;6 Danbury;A heavy thunderstorm;85;72;S;6;77%;84%;6 Groton;A t-storm around;81;71;SE;6;75%;79%;8 Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;87;72;E;5;64%;84%;4 Meriden;A heavy thunderstorm;86;71;SE;5;68%;84%;6 New Haven;A heavy thunderstorm;84;73;SSE;6;69%;80%;7 Oxford;A heavy thunderstorm;81;69;S;6;89%;80%;6 Willimantic;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;71;ESE;5;67%;80%;7 Windsor Locks;A heavy thunderstorm;84;71;SE;4;68%;84%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather