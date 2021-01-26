Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A snow shower;38;26;N;6;71%;67%;1

Chester;Rain and snow shower;38;28;NNE;4;76%;66%;1

Danbury;A snow shower;36;24;NNW;4;81%;68%;1

Groton;Rain and snow shower;39;30;NNE;6;88%;64%;1

Hartford;A little snow;37;27;N;5;77%;69%;1

Meriden;Snow showers;38;27;N;5;74%;73%;1

New Haven;A little wintry mix;39;30;N;6;74%;66%;1

Oxford;Snow showers;34;25;NNW;6;93%;72%;1

Willimantic;A little snow;39;28;NNE;4;76%;70%;1

Windsor Locks;A little snow;37;26;N;5;80%;69%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather