CT Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Becoming very windy;55;51;S;24;83%;94%;1 Chester;Showers around;54;52;S;18;73%;92%;1 Danbury;A few showers, windy;55;53;S;21;86%;93%;1 Groton;Increasingly windy;55;52;S;20;81%;91%;1 Hartford;Showers around;57;55;SSE;18;68%;94%;1 Meriden;Showers around;54;52;S;18;76%;94%;1 New Haven;Showers around;53;51;S;17;82%;92%;1 Oxford;Spotty showers;54;52;S;17;92%;93%;1 Willimantic;A shower in the p.m.;55;53;S;14;73%;91%;1 Windsor Locks;Showers around;53;51;SSE;14;80%;94%;1 _____