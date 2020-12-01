https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15765146.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Periods of sun;45;30;WSW;11;54%;10%;1
Chester;Cooler;46;30;WSW;8;52%;12%;1
Danbury;Partly sunny;43;28;WSW;9;59%;12%;1
Groton;Mostly cloudy;47;31;W;11;55%;15%;1
Hartford;Cooler;46;29;WSW;9;50%;16%;1
Meriden;Partly sunny;45;25;WSW;7;55%;14%;1
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;47;32;W;10;54%;10%;1
Oxford;Cooler;41;30;WSW;9;64%;12%;1
Willimantic;Partly sunny, cooler;44;26;WSW;8;58%;16%;1
Windsor Locks;Cooler;45;27;SW;9;58%;20%;1
