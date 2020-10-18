https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15656213.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;66;56;SE;6;68%;44%;2
Chester;Decreasing clouds;66;53;SE;5;70%;23%;3
Danbury;Mainly cloudy;65;51;SSE;5;72%;28%;1
Groton;Mostly cloudy;64;54;ESE;6;75%;18%;3
Hartford;Variable cloudiness;67;52;SE;5;71%;23%;3
Meriden;Considerable clouds;66;52;SE;5;72%;23%;2
New Haven;Cloudy;66;57;ESE;6;69%;56%;2
Oxford;Cloudy;63;52;SE;5;76%;25%;2
Willimantic;Variable clouds;65;49;ESE;5;72%;17%;3
Windsor Locks;Variable cloudiness;67;53;SE;5;69%;25%;3
