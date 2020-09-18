https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15577074.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;64;43;N;9;43%;3%;5
Chester;Mostly sunny;64;41;N;7;42%;4%;5
Danbury;Mostly sunny;61;38;NNE;8;42%;2%;5
Groton;Mostly sunny;64;43;NNE;10;49%;5%;5
Hartford;Mostly sunny;63;41;N;8;43%;5%;5
Meriden;Mostly sunny;63;39;N;7;43%;4%;5
New Haven;Mostly sunny;65;45;N;10;42%;4%;5
Oxford;Mostly sunny, cool;60;39;NNE;9;44%;2%;5
Willimantic;Mostly sunny, cool;62;37;N;7;46%;5%;5
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;63;38;N;8;41%;3%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments