https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15573943.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Not as warm;68;44;NNW;10;64%;30%;2
Chester;Not as warm;67;43;N;9;62%;30%;2
Danbury;Clearing and cooler;65;39;N;10;66%;23%;2
Groton;Not as warm;68;45;NNW;11;66%;30%;2
Hartford;Cooler;66;44;N;9;66%;26%;3
Meriden;Not as warm;67;42;N;9;65%;30%;2
New Haven;Not as warm;68;47;N;11;62%;30%;2
Oxford;Cooler with clearing;64;40;N;12;71%;23%;2
Willimantic;Clearing and cooler;64;40;NNW;8;71%;30%;2
Windsor Locks;Cooler;66;42;NNW;9;64%;20%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments