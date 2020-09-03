CT Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;83;58;NNW;8;61%;11%;6

Chester;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;NNW;6;58%;11%;6

Danbury;Partly sunny;80;52;NNW;8;62%;9%;6

Groton;Partly sunny, humid;84;58;NNW;7;67%;31%;6

Hartford;Partly sunny;84;56;NNW;7;58%;11%;6

Meriden;Partly sunny;84;54;NW;6;59%;12%;6

New Haven;Partly sunny;84;59;NNW;8;61%;12%;6

Oxford;Partly sunny;80;53;NNW;7;68%;9%;6

Willimantic;Partly sunny;83;53;NW;6;62%;12%;6

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;83;53;NW;7;58%;10%;6

_____

