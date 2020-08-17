https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15488650.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;83;62;WNW;6;56%;15%;8
Chester;Partly sunny;83;59;W;5;58%;30%;7
Danbury;Partly sunny;81;55;N;6;64%;14%;8
Groton;Sun and some clouds;82;59;WSW;7;65%;31%;8
Hartford;Mostly sunny;84;60;WNW;6;54%;31%;8
Meriden;Sun and some clouds;84;57;W;5;57%;22%;8
New Haven;Mostly sunny;84;62;WNW;6;60%;20%;8
Oxford;Mostly sunny;80;59;NNW;6;68%;17%;8
Willimantic;Some sun;82;56;WSW;5;62%;31%;8
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;84;57;NW;6;55%;26%;8
_____
