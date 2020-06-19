https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15351463.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Areas of morning fog;82;65;SSW;7;70%;39%;11
Chester;Partly sunny, humid;83;64;SSW;7;65%;34%;11
Danbury;A t-storm in spots;83;62;SSW;6;69%;52%;9
Groton;Areas of morning fog;79;64;SW;8;76%;16%;8
Hartford;A t-storm in spots;88;65;S;7;57%;45%;10
Meriden;Clouds and sun;86;64;S;7;62%;34%;11
New Haven;Partly sunny;80;65;S;7;72%;35%;11
Oxford;A t-storm in spots;82;62;SSW;7;72%;48%;10
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;63;SSW;6;62%;26%;8
Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;91;65;S;7;56%;44%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments