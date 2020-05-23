https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15290621.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Decreasing clouds;63;51;E;9;61%;27%;6
Chester;Decreasing clouds;66;50;ENE;8;56%;14%;8
Danbury;Clouds breaking;66;49;ESE;7;53%;10%;9
Groton;Decreasing clouds;64;49;NE;10;60%;22%;8
Hartford;Clouds breaking;69;50;E;7;51%;10%;9
Meriden;Decreasing clouds;68;49;E;7;53%;13%;9
New Haven;Decreasing clouds;62;51;E;9;61%;17%;6
Oxford;Decreasing clouds;66;49;ESE;8;55%;8%;8
Willimantic;Decreasing clouds;67;47;ENE;8;53%;14%;9
Windsor Locks;Some sun returning;70;49;E;7;48%;5%;9
