https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15263477.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny;59;37;NW;8;34%;2%;9
Chester;Sunshine;60;38;NW;8;32%;1%;9
Danbury;Sunny and cool;57;33;NW;8;36%;0%;9
Groton;Sunny;59;38;NW;9;36%;2%;9
Hartford;Sunny;60;37;NW;9;31%;1%;9
Meriden;Sunny and cool;60;36;NW;8;30%;1%;9
New Haven;Sunny;60;39;NW;8;36%;2%;9
Oxford;Sunny and cool;56;36;NNW;10;38%;0%;9
Willimantic;Sunny, but cool;58;34;WNW;9;33%;1%;9
Windsor Locks;Sunny, but cool;60;37;NW;10;31%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments