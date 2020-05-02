CT Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;71;53;WNW;8;63%;28%;7

Chester;Mostly cloudy;70;52;WNW;7;59%;44%;6

Danbury;Considerable clouds;73;50;SW;8;60%;29%;6

Groton;Mostly cloudy;65;52;WSW;8;71%;44%;6

Hartford;Clouds breaking;75;51;NNW;8;52%;30%;8

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;74;51;NW;7;56%;29%;7

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;69;54;NW;8;64%;28%;6

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;71;50;NNW;8;65%;30%;6

Willimantic;Clouds breaking;73;50;WNW;8;55%;29%;8

Windsor Locks;Some sun returning;75;51;NW;8;49%;30%;8

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather