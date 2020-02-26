CT Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;46;26;W;22;54%;29%;4

Chester;Decreasing clouds;49;28;W;19;55%;30%;3

Danbury;Rather cloudy, windy;47;25;W;20;51%;28%;3

Groton;Morning rain;48;27;W;23;59%;67%;3

Hartford;Decreasing clouds;49;28;WSW;19;55%;31%;2

Meriden;Decreasing clouds;49;26;WSW;19;51%;30%;3

New Haven;Partly sunny, windy;48;29;W;19;56%;30%;3

Oxford;Decreasing clouds;46;23;W;19;61%;30%;3

Willimantic;Morning rain;48;25;WSW;21;59%;67%;3

Windsor Locks;Winds subsiding;48;27;WSW;18;61%;32%;2

_____

