CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;39;19;N;9;43%;1%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny;40;17;N;7;42%;1%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny;37;11;N;7;51%;0%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;40;18;N;7;45%;1%;3
Hartford;Mostly sunny;40;17;NNE;7;41%;1%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny;40;16;N;7;41%;1%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny;40;20;N;9;44%;1%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny;37;15;N;8;54%;0%;3
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;39;15;N;7;42%;1%;3
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;39;15;NNE;7;41%;0%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
