CT Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;44;38;WNW;6;76%;80%;2
Chester;An afternoon shower;45;38;SSW;5;68%;79%;2
Danbury;An afternoon shower;45;35;SSW;4;84%;77%;2
Groton;An afternoon shower;44;38;SSE;5;83%;77%;2
Hartford;An afternoon shower;46;37;S;4;63%;72%;2
Meriden;An afternoon shower;45;37;SSW;4;68%;75%;2
New Haven;An afternoon shower;44;39;SSW;6;76%;82%;2
Oxford;An afternoon shower;45;37;SSW;5;85%;77%;2
Willimantic;An afternoon shower;45;36;S;3;63%;73%;2
Windsor Locks;An afternoon shower;44;37;S;4;68%;64%;2
