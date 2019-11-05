https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14809913.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;51;36;W;7;44%;4%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny;51;34;WSW;6;44%;10%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny;51;30;WSW;6;48%;3%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;52;37;W;6;49%;4%;3
Hartford;Mostly sunny;51;32;SSW;6;44%;4%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny;52;31;SW;6;46%;4%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny;52;38;W;6;45%;4%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny;49;32;WSW;7;51%;8%;3
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;50;30;SW;6;48%;5%;3
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;51;31;S;7;44%;3%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments